Investigation launched into death of Kenise Darville

AN investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kenise Darville, who died days after posting a live video on Facebook about the alleged negligence she experienced at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

On January 11, Ms Darville went live on Facebook in an isolation room located at the Women’s Medical Ward of PMH, detailing her experience at the hospital.

The video went viral and had gained more than 140,000 views up to press time.

However, the mother of three died on January 19 after being admitted two weeks earlier.

The deceased’s husband, Jerad Darville, spoke to The Tribune on Friday and urged people to support the cause for which his wife was fighting.

“Continue to support her and the cause she died fighting for bringing awareness to issues inside the healthcare system,” he said, holding back tears.

The family also held a press conference on Friday where they mourned Ms Darville’s death and said they are seeking answers about what happened.