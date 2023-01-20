PM SETS OUT TOP THREE PRIORITIES: Economy, education and crime leading government agenda

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis said his administration will focus on three key areas over the next 12 months: the economy, education and crime.
Mr Davis gave a glimpse into his government’s agenda for 2023 while addressing the 32nd annual Bahamas Business Outlook at Baha Mar yesterday.
He said when his administration assumed office, it inherited an economy in severe recession, a government deeply in debt and schools in disrepair.
However, he said that even though these challenges remain serious, his administration is finally moving in the right direction.
“We will continue to pursue growth in GDP and revenue, maximise the amount of investment in the country, and maintain efforts to reduce our debt.”
“ That said, we will put a particular focus on reducing the ‘cost of living’ and making efforts to lift people out of poverty,” Mr Davis said.
“Even though the inflationary pressures are largely the result of global events and foreign economies, we will do whatever we can to ease the burden on Bahamian consumers.
“Last October, we were pleased to have our efforts recognised by one of the international ratings agencies, who acknowledged that in the last year, our country has made substantial progress in our economic recovery and fiscal performance.”
With respect to education, Prime Minister Davis acknowledged it is a main contributor to national development and how “we build our nation.”
He said it is for this reason, the government will place greater focus on the work officials have already started.
“Our teachers and administrators are working hard, despite facing serious challenges. But now more than 100 teachers have been recruited, and for the first time in years, teachers are seeing an increase in salaries and benefits, along with a retention bonus,” he added.
“We conducted more than 200 repair projects at our schools, to make them ready for reopening. But as extensive as the infrastructure repairs were, it is far more difficult to repair the damage done by years of interrupted schooling.”
“And, so our Learning Recovery Task Force is taking a multi-layered approach to making up for lost time.”
He said the government has added security officers in junior and senior schools to make school environments safer for students and staff.
He added: “BTVI and Urban Renewal are working together to engage students across our islands in the Smart Start programme, which provides training and job readiness certificates for those who didn’t graduate due to the pandemic.”
Mr Davis also spoke to the government’s third priority—crime—saying “too many of our young men are in a crisis” and referenced his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House this week.
He said the two discussed a number of issues, including illegal maritime migration and gun smuggling.
“We agreed to broaden and strengthen the already strong partnership between our two countries in fighting these scourges, which do so much to threaten and undermine our society. If we can make our borders more secure, and reduce the flow of guns into our country, we will take big steps forward in national security.”
In closing remarks, Mr Davis invited Bahamians to partner with the government for the sake of advancing the country’s interests.
“Once again I invite you to partner with the government, especially around the priorities which I have set out,” he said.
“There are entrepreneurial opportunities in economic development, education and criminal justice. For example, could you create a new business offering education in literacy, numeracy and finance? What enterprise might you create to support the rehabilitation of former prisoners? What business can you operate that helps to uplift the poor and provide opportunity?
“This 50th anniversary of independence also presents an opportunity for you to consider or reconsider how you would like to do business in the next 50 years.”
Comments
Flyingfish 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Uh I hope he has agriculture, energy, and transportation as a part of that portfolio.
Because a people who can't feed themselves shall not prosper, a nation that cannot find a source of energy can't be productive, and workforce that spends quarter their wage on fuel each week and spend 1 hr in traffic shall not advance economically.
People are struggling to find good and cheap produce, when in the past we once grew 2 times our need. If we don't become self sufficient again we are only going to keep draining our coffers dry and when something bad happens we end up in famine/begging for food. Davis need to invest in agricultural companies, startups, and BAMSI.
Now when it comes too energy the solution is more difficult however we must become as self sufficient as possible, It only takes America saying NO during a global shortage to leave us up the creek. Although, renewables(solar) is the obvious answer it would be wise to only use it to lessen the cost of energy. Due to our location in the Hurricane belt full reliance on solar would be risky, however we can't keep losing millions of dollars on fuel when we have the sun
Last, is transport, which needs to shift towards public transportation. Although we have the Jitney system, we need to seriously upgrade it for it to be viable. In this day and age the Bahamian people can't keep spending so much on gas (a foreign resource) to get around, we are just poorer because of it. Eliminating it and replacing it with reliable and widespread public transport would help enrichen so many households.
So we need route maps, proper jitney stops, timetables etc, so Bahamians can trust taking the bus. Thus we'll end up with less traffic, less road wear, less expenses, less accidents, less pollution, more productivity.
I pray to GOD please, give the Government wisdom
carltonr61 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
The greatest blind threat to our nation is the gaping wound caused by the effect of gambling illiteracy. This illiteracy has closed banks, destroyed the middle class and sustains the poverty combined effect is economically multiplied on the cost of Social Services and decay of our moral religious and family fabric. And the monste chickens are roosting according to Sir Franklyn Wilson. But this government is lazy. Any gambling review from Australia, Canada Gambling Commissions would give the impacts on nutrition social and community destruction. Women are morally abandoning their children due to gambling preoccupation and uncontrolled compulsive behavior to spend each dime and conversation toward that end.
John 53 minutes ago
Obviously this is just your opinion and hardly cold substantiated facts. Real statistics will show gambling among Bahamians has declined over the last two years. And web shops are mostly passive about promoting their products. There’s basically just one web shop that has highly aggressive advertising campaigns.
One 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
All talk. People don't change. If we want change the people must vote for leaders who haven't been indoctrinated by the political class. What reason does the political class have to change? They get paid and prosper regardless. There is no incentive for them to put in the work and take on the risk to make changes. If we want improvements we should demand freedom of information. All government activities should be documented a posted publicly so they can be held accountable. All contracts and deals should be publically posted for a competitive bidding process open to all. Politicians shouldn't be allowed to use the country's resources to enrich themselves or increase their personal power. Politicians' salaries should be capped at the country's average wage. Then give them the opportunity to earn performance bonuses based on KPIs the people care about. For example reduction in poverty, reduced murders, increase in the average grades. This incentivizes them to actually make improvements because if they do they get paid more.
