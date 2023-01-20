Search for four people after man assaulted and robbed

Police are searching for four people who assaulted and robbed a man shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the victim was outside a business establishment situated on Theodore Lane off Tonique Williams Darling Highway when he was approached by the occupants of a burgundy Toyota Passo, one of whom was a female.

It is reported that, the female and a male produced a handgun, assaulted and robbed the victim of a cellphone and other personal effects before fleeing the area in an easterly direction.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other matters are urge to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3.

• Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a white 2011 Clipper Van L/P# AU0967.

Preliminary reports reveal that between 5pm on Tuesday and 12pm on Wednesday, the vehicle was stolen from a residence situated on West Bay Street.

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating the vehicle or the suspect(s) responsible for removing it is asked to contact police at 919/911, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) @ 502-9991/2/3 or CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.

• Police on the island of Abaco are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect/s responsible for stealing an estimated 6,000 feet of copper cable.

According to reports, shortly before 11am on Thursday, police at Sandy Point Police Station received reports that the Ariel Copper Cable was stolen from Sands Cove Subdivision, Sandy Point.

The wires have an estimated value of $20,000. Police investigations continue.