Learning the ropes to take up maritime career

A TEAM of maritime cadets have been training in Canada.

The five cadets completed the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps in the Class of 2022.

Their training in Canada in bridge and engine room ratings will allow them to be hired aboard merchant vessels as they seek the sea time and extra training that would lead them to earn their certificates of competence as officers.

The three young men and two young women hailed from New Providence and Grand Bahama. The Grand Bahama cadets received instruction in engine room rating while the three from New Providence trained on the bridge.

Classes were held at the Maritime Training Centre of Holland College on Prince Edward Island, Canada.

The corps programme seeks to introduce high school students to the shipping industry with a view to a career at sea. It is open to all high school students in grades 10-12 and functions under the Ministry of Education, Technical & Vocational Training along with the Ministry of Transport & Housing. The Bahamas Maritime Authority has direct oversight of the cadet programme and there are two campuses in New Providence at the CR Walker High School in the north and a southern campus at the Anatol Rodgers High School.

The corps was introduced into Nassau high schools in 2004 and has since been extended to Abaco, Eleuthera, Inagua and Grand Bahama.