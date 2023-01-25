Minister optimistic over incentive talks with doctors

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said he is optimistic that the agreements that officials are negotiating with the junior doctors as well as the consultant doctors are “fair”.

At an event earlier this week, Dr Darville was asked if the government planned to offer an increase in incentives to prevent local doctors from taking up better offers overseas.

Dr Darville said there is a shortage of medical staff within the region and globally. He said countries around the world are constantly recruiting, particularly in the English-speaking Caribbean.

“Neighbours to the north are constantly looking for additional support, medical support staff. On a daily basis, they are in our country recruiting. I’m very concerned about it because in some developed countries to recruit about 200 people into a particular state or a particular area — it’s not a big thing. But to move 200 people from our public healthcare system can really put us in great jeopardy. So while the world is recruiting, the Bahamas government must also recruit,” he said.

“But I am very optimistic of the fact that the agreements that we are getting into with the junior doctors as well as the consultant doctors are fair - we are at the table negotiating, listening to their concerns, so that we can be competitive, and we can try to keep our physicians and healthcare workers in country.”

He said while the agreements may not match what is offered in the developed world, the incentives are reflective of what The Bahamas can offer based on the economy.

He added that officials are trying to come up with an agreement that is satisfactory to both sides.

Dr Darville admitted that the healthcare system has been “challenged,” adding that workers have been going beyond the call of duty to try to provide quality services not only in New Providence and in Grand Bahama, but throughout the Family Islands.

He said the government is focused on training and recruiting staff from other countries.

He added that his ministry’s budget includes funding for 15 more doctors who will mostly be deployed to the Family Islands. He said his ministry is also trying to recruit more doctors and medical staff.