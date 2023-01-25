Officials searching for migrants after Haitian vessel runs aground in Andros

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Vessel found

Abandoned vessel

Officials are searching for migrants after a vessel from Haiti ran aground in The Bluff, South Andros on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force stationed in South Andros have apprehended 26 people so far. Approximately 50 people were believed to be on board the vessel.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is presently conducting aerial surveillance. Teams from all law enforcement agencies are assisting the Department of Immigration in carrying out a full search of the area to apprehend all undocumented persons.

The Department of Immigration is reminding the public that harbouring illegal entrants is a criminal offence and asking anyone with information that may assist in the investigation of this matter to please contact local law enforcement or the Department of Immigration at (242) 604-0172 or (242) 604-0196. Information can also be forwarded via the department’s website at www.immigration.gov.bs under the tab “Contact us!”

Upon the completion of the search, the unlawful entrants will be sent to the Inagua facility for processing. The Department of Immigration is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure that they are repatriated as quickly as possible. Further updates will be provided.