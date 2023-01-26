Project to offer safe housing for displaced families

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry for Grand Bahama will undertake more renovation projects in the Freeport area through its collab unit to provide safe transition housing for displaced families.

Several persons who were residing at the old Windsor on the Mall, a condemned apartment building, were recently relocated to Restoration Village One at Tripp Circle, which is the first of three transition housing projects.

The apartment building, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, was recently demolished, and “the first four people” were relocated to the newly renovated houses at Tripp Circle.

In a recent interview, Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said the intent was to ensure that the people who were in the building would have somewhere to go.

“We had been working with the (Grand Bahama) Port Authority to demolish these structures,” she said.

She said the renovated houses at Tripp Circle will serve as good transition homes for them to stay for a six-month period so they can begin to rebuild their lives, and later transition on to something else.

“So, they have moved into the homes we opened under the collab unit at the Ministry for Grand Bahama. They have their own rooms, food, and can wash their clothes.

“It was an awesome experience to see that we are working together collaboratively to impact lives and help our people to rebuild their lives.

“We are working on a number of other buildings that need to be demolished. Some of them can be repaired.”

Ms Moxey referred to Tripp Circle as Restoration Village One. She added that they have Restoration Village Two at Drake Avenue, and Restoration Village Three at Garden Villas.

“So, we have a number of projects going on where we partner with others to get this city where we need it to be.

Last June, Ms Moxey stated in the House of Assembly that Collab: Partnerships for Development was provided $3.7m, representing 27.6 percent of the overall budget.

She said the allocation would help to bring impactful change to the ministry and Grand Bahama.

She said the unit works on projects together to propel people and communities; and that it is a body that solves problems, addresses issues, and tackles the difficulties head-on with focused determination and execution for results and action.