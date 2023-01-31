EDITORIAL: Pintard puts Davis in quandary over reshuffle

THERE is something of a political game going on between the leaders of the two major parties in our country at present.

Uninvited, Opposition leader Michael Pintard suggested that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis reshuffle his Cabinet.

He named two ministers – Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears and Housing and Transport Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis – who he said should be removed immediately.

He also said Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey should be assigned elsewhere.

Mr Davis has said it is none of Mr Pintard’s business who he assigns where in the government. And he’s right – to the extent that it’s all of our business to some extent how the government manages the business of the people.

But by challenging Mr Davis to shuffle specific roles, it puts Mr Davis in something of a pickle.

Naturally, he would not want to be seen doing what Mr Pintard had suggested – doing the bidding of the Opposition is a political non-starter.

So if he had been wanting to reshuffle his Cabinet, does he now find himself stuck had those names been on his list of changes?

There is, it must be said, no indication that Mr Davis was planning such a move. He said yesterday: “Even if I am, that’s not their business, right, and at the moment, there is no consideration for this moment as I stand here, for the reshuffling of Cabinet.”

Whether he should be doing so is a different matter.

Question marks hang over Mr Sears over his handling of advice on fuel hedging at BPL which has ended up costing us all more in our pockets. It is also his misfortune that it is his department tasked with updates on the long-delayed Village Road roadworks project, though he will doubtless be cheered to have seen yesterday that the asphalt road covering is finally in place, albeit with large trenches still open off to the side of the road itself.

For Mrs Coleby-Davis, a declaration by Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander of insufficient evidence in the investigation over claims she assaulted a police officer with her vehicle at a Carnival event last May have not prevented Mr Pintard from demanding a full report on the matter yesterday. Mr Pintard cited videos that were reportedly taken at the time and the apparent medical attention sought by the officer.

Perhaps more pointedly in political terms, there is disquiet over the number of taxi plates issued by the Minister of Housing and Transport, with the taxi union unsettled and concerns of too many taxis on the road spreading too few fares between them.

As for Ms Moxey, Mr Pintard claims she lacks the experience needed in Grand Bahama. Ms Moxey herself acknowledged an early “misstep” over branded bags with her name on being handed out to children at a back-to-school event last year, but last week there were mixed feelings over her performance among residents spoken to by The Tribune. Some said she was doing an excellent job, some said otherwise.

There may be merits for relocating each of those involved – perhaps the most in peril being Mr Sears whose slow path to transparency over BPL mired him in claims he had misled Parliament, which should be a resigning offence let alone a reshuffle.

But if Mr Davis had been minded to shuffle his pack, he will not be inclined to be taking up Mr Pintard’s recommendations.

He likely does not care in the slightest what Mr Pintard thinks – but a time will come when a realignment might focus his government, and problems over taxi plates and slow-moving roadworks are hindrances rather than help.

As for the ministers themselves, they have to put such hurdles behind them – difficult to do when matters remain unresolved.

Whenever the time comes for Mr Davis to make changes, it will be interesting indeed to see where they might come.