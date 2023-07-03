Flag raising ceremonies held throughout Grand Bahama to mark the road to 50

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Flag-raising ceremonies were held on Friday throughout Grand Bahama in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Independence. In Freeport, the ceremony was held at the Harold DeGregory Government Complex. Residents of East End attended the ceremony in High Rock. In West End, Senator Kirkland Russell told the gathering that the Bahamas’ flag connects all Bahamians.

“This flag represents all of us,” said Mr Russell. He noted that in 1973 the representatives of West End (Warren Levarity) and East End (Maurice Moore) were a part of Majority Rule which was pivotal to The Bahamas’ Independence.

Bahamians dressed in their national colours at government and business offices.