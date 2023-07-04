Agreement signed between union and Antiquities Corp

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Public Services Union signed an industrial agreement with the Antiquities, Monuments & Museum Corporation (AMMC) yesterday.

Officials said AMMC employees could expect salary increases this month.

“Team AMMC has and deserves every effort that the board and the senior management can provide to ensure a healthy environment in which they can develop and thrive,” said Rosel Moxey, chairwoman of the AMMC.

“There is no successful organisation that does not start with a happy and productive team. And today, we see the signing of this agreement as another step in that regard. It is also our pleasure to share that though the execution of this agreement is today, our staff has already been benefiting from the terms negotiated since July 1, 2022.”

BPSU president Kimsley Ferguson said AMMC workers had enjoyed salary increases since July 1, 2022.

“This month, they’re going to experience additional increases,” he said.

Mr Ferguson said the agreement includes tremendous increases in per diem.

“Noted are the transport allowances that would have been adjusted as well, which are all consistent with the public service,” he said. “So, we’re quite pleased with what has been put in place for the AMMC.”

Mr Ferguson said the agreement allows employees to receive increases of some kind every year.

The deal expires in 2025.