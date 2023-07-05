Casuarina Bridge cost grows by just under $1m as progress on the construction continues

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE ongoing repair work at the Casuarina Bridge is progressing, but changes in the scope of work have increased the cost to $2.8m - an increase of $900,000.

A detailed structural assessment conducted by an engineering firm found that the bridge required different means and methods for repair.

In a press statement released on Tuesday to update residents, the company indicated that “good progress” has been made and work is still underway at the bridge.

Bridge repairs were initiated following Hurricane Dorian’s destructive impact in 2019.

In 2020, DEVCO and LUSCO hired the engineering team of Integrated Building Services to perform a conditional assessment of the Bridge.

During that time, several key issues were identified, including embankment and abutment damage, weathering of the pile cap beam, fender damage, pavement damage, bridge deck expansion joint, and the need for the construction of a service road.

In late 2020, LUSCO and DEVCO held a procurement exercise for a contractor to undertake work on the bridge. All Bahamas Construction (ABC) was engaged to complete the work, valued at approximately $1.9m.

According to Kenya Longley, programme manager at Integrate Building Services Limited, during the construction, some observations were made about the Casuarina Bridge’s structural capacity, and a detailed structural assessment was done.

She said: “Work was paused while engineers performed destructive and non-destructive tests, which determined that the bridge required different means and methods for repair, resulting in changes to the scope of the work.”

DEVCO advised that those changes include revising the sheet pile method for seawall protection and replacing it with the reinforced concrete seawall and retaining wall, the addition of a retaining wall along the length of the western embankment, structural tests and pile cap structural repairs.

In addition to clearing the land, filling the embankment on the eastern side, and partially constructing the embankment on the western side, progress has been made.

The contractor has completed the retaining wall for the seawall, and the seawall on the north side of the bridge. On the south side, the retaining wall for the seawall has been constructed, and work on the south seawall is in progress. Also, the embankment retaining wall design has been finalized and the contractor is working on completing the base layer fill of the trenched northern side to begin the foundation for the retaining wall.

Charisse Brown, Grand Bahama Development Company Limited (DEVCO) CEO and senior legal counsel, said the bridge provides safe and convenient passage from Freeport to communities in the east.

“As such, it’s a critical structure for our communities. It showed some aging at the roadways and the bridge structure prior to Dorian, so we are repairing general wear and tear of the Bridge in addition to making much-needed storm-related repairs,” she said.

The company stated that ABC continues to have traffic management measures such as signage and flagmen at the Casuarina Bridge to maintain public safety.

Mariners are also reminded to slow down and exercise extreme caution when approaching the area, not only for their safety but also for the safety of workers.

“We know that these critical repairs can result in inconveniences, and we apologise for that. The public’s continued patience is greatly appreciated, as we complete the repairs safely and as expeditiously as possible,” said Mrs Brown.