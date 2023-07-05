Grocers chief rejects PM’s ‘dumping’ fears

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Retail Grocers Association’s (RGA) president yesterday rejected the Prime Minister’s assertion that The Bahamas is a ‘dumping ground’ for unsafe and inferior goods, and charged: “You can stop it at the border.”

Philip Beneby, responding after Philip Davis KC told the House of Assembly last week that The Bahamas has “been dumped upon by goods that are not healthy to us”, urged him and the Government’s agencies to take action by using their statutory enforcement powers and “ban” such products from entering the country.

Speaking to Tribune Business, he said no such concerns have been brought to the attention of retailers, wholesalers and other importers, many of whom have been been in the industry for decades. And he added that it was not in the interests of the private sector to knowingly ‘dump’ poor quality goods on their customers as they would soon go out of business.

“That’s not my experience,” Mr Beneby told this newspaper, after Mr Davis suggested Bahamian companies are selling imports that the supplier would not be able to offer in their home jurisdiction. “If that is what is happening, why is the Government allowing that to happen? If they know that to be a fact, then they are the ones who should stop it.

“Why don’t they stop it at the border because they collect taxes on them and have been collecting taxes on them. If the other countries can ban items coming out of the US that they think are not fair for their market, or for their people, why can’t The Bahamas do the same thing? The Government has the power to do it.

“The Government, once they have the verifiable facts that items are not good for consumers, are not good for their people, they have the power and authority to ban them. The Government can ban them at the border,” Mr Beneby continued, suggesting that the Prime Minister was seeking to shift blame for the lack of enforcement.

“For the Prime Minister to say that, he’s trying to pass what should be done by them,” he said. “They’re trying to pass it on to the wholesalers, the retailers and other independent importers. They cannot do that; pass that responsibility on to us. The Government has to take responsibility for that.”

Mr Davis singled out products marked ‘for export only’ as indicating they are prohibited from being sold in the exporter’s home jurisdiction. However, Mr Beneby said there is “nothing sinister” about such labelling, as suppliers use this to prevent product from being diverted to another distribution channel without their knowledge.

“I’ve been in the grocery business for a long time and been seeing items come in for ‘export only’, and sometimes that’s because it has a longer shelf life or other varied reasons,” he added. “It’s not by any means for any sinister reason.

“All they [the Government] have to do is investigate it. You cannot simply stop importing an item because of hearsay or misconceptions. You must have the verifiable facts. Of course, the retailers and wholesalers are very careful with imported items that are for everyday consumption and have been importing them for a while.

“I would have to see more evidence of that. I think ‘dumping’ is kind of too strong a word to be used at this juncture. I don’t think The Bahamas is being used as a ‘dumping ground’, not in my view, unless they know something I don’t know. It’s for them to bring it to the attention of the importers,” Mr Beneby continued.

“It’s for the Government to make sure they stay on top of those consumable items and to know the markets they have to pay attention to. The world is now a small marketplace, and we have items - whether it’s consumables or otherwise - coming in from all over. People are importing stuff out of Brazil, importing stuff from the US, importing stuff out of Europe and elsewhere.”