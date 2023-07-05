Marine who allegedly shot wrong man in custody

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
A MARINE who allegedly shot the wrong person during an argument with other men at a bar over the weekend has been arrested, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said.
Police had reported that an argument between the marine and a group of men occurred shortly after 4am on Saturday at a bar on West Bay Street.
The victim, a club patron uninvolved in the argument, remains in the hospital.
“The investigation, I understand, is ongoing,” Mr Munroe told reporters before a Cabinet meeting yesterday. “I can’t characterise any descriptions, but it is said to have arose out of some sort of a fight.”
He said officers will examine CCTV footage of the incident and will determine what to do in consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Pressed about the conduct of off-duty officers, Mr Munroe noted a report that two off-duty police officers were shot after they heard gunshots at a party on Marshall Road over the weekend.
“They went notwithstanding that they weren’t rostered,” he said. “So an officer has a duty to continually carry out its functions of being a law enforcer. The incident with marine, I don’t know what the facts are.”
Asked if he is concerned about off-duty officers abusing their power, he said: “I don’t prejudge anything, and when something happens like that, the first thing that happens is the police becomes involved. The intelligence section of the defence force becomes involved, and they investigate it. I don’t jump to conclusions.”
Meanwhile, police said they are looking for two suspects in the Marshall Road shooting on Sunday that left Garath Pyfrom dead and two officers injured.
Police said the suspects are known to police, with one being on bail for two murders.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Question: As a law enforcement officer, is there a right man I can shoot when in an argument with them?
I didn't realize being a law enforcement officer gives me the right to shoot people that disagree with me or argue with me. SMH🤦♂️
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
If the officer was the only one with a gun he is wrong , he can not claim as they often do I was in fear of my life,! Were they drunk and crazy as hell.?
TalRussell 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
...'Sovereign Voices' — Must turnups the volume in calling to demilitarise the forces. — For returning full sovereignty to the Colony's Out Islanders'. – 'Aye.' 'Nay?'
