Marine who allegedly shot wrong man in custody

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MARINE who allegedly shot the wrong person during an argument with other men at a bar over the weekend has been arrested, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said.

Police had reported that an argument between the marine and a group of men occurred shortly after 4am on Saturday at a bar on West Bay Street.

The victim, a club patron uninvolved in the argument, remains in the hospital.

“The investigation, I understand, is ongoing,” Mr Munroe told reporters before a Cabinet meeting yesterday. “I can’t characterise any descriptions, but it is said to have arose out of some sort of a fight.”

He said officers will examine CCTV footage of the incident and will determine what to do in consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Pressed about the conduct of off-duty officers, Mr Munroe noted a report that two off-duty police officers were shot after they heard gunshots at a party on Marshall Road over the weekend.

“They went notwithstanding that they weren’t rostered,” he said. “So an officer has a duty to continually carry out its functions of being a law enforcer. The incident with marine, I don’t know what the facts are.”

Asked if he is concerned about off-duty officers abusing their power, he said: “I don’t prejudge anything, and when something happens like that, the first thing that happens is the police becomes involved. The intelligence section of the defence force becomes involved, and they investigate it. I don’t jump to conclusions.”

Meanwhile, police said they are looking for two suspects in the Marshall Road shooting on Sunday that left Garath Pyfrom dead and two officers injured.

Police said the suspects are known to police, with one being on bail for two murders.