Munroe: Govt to use education policy to deter rise in sexual crimes

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the government will try to deter the rise in sexual crimes through an education policy.

He did not elaborate, but his comment came after police in Grand Bahama said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old female.

Mr Munroe said rape is a crime “carried out by people who clearly aren’t properly socialised”.

“One of the main ways of preventing it is education,” he said. “We are looking now at a policy to address the education, particularly of young men.”

He also said the sexual offences unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force is engaging young women to educate them.

“We expect to have a substantial gathering of people to align efforts to address educating and mentoring young men,” he said.

He stressed that officials are ensuring victims are comfortable reporting sexual offences.

“We have to educate policemen to deal with them in an appropriate way,” Mr Munroe said.

In June, Mr Munroe revealed during his budget debate contribution that there was a 64 per cent increase in rape offences in New Providence even though other islands saw a decrease.

He said the number of cases in New Providence during the reporting period increased to 23 from 14.

“It fell in Grand Bahama by 56 per cent. It fell in the rest of the Family Islands by 33 per cent. But the increase in New Providence drove an overall increase in rape,” he said.