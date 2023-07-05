Who’s coming?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

So now nine plus days to the 10th and public doesn’t know if any Royalty will represent the new King - as King of the Bahamas — are there any VIPs coming? How many CARICOM PMs coming (note Jamaica’s recent celebration few attended).

What’s suddenly this fuss over Bermuda? Have to suspect 50th Secretariat paying for that...a few days visit everything on Facebook. Thank goodness Bermuda paid for some receptions and the Bahamian Bermuda connection probably for one reception, but why Bermuda?

Saw the long list of events, newspaper so night of 9th Clifford Park that event starts at 5pm, yes 5pm... asked, to ‘be seated at 4pm so leave home to find parking at least 3.15pm… finishes at midnight or just after’… boy hope those gent’s prostates will behave! Seven-eight hours holding?

What is the real colour of the blue in the flag as even on official offices OPM, I see a dark blue rather than the official turquoise! Forget the car flags dem dark blue …enormous flag hangs down at Central Bank - dey got it wrong also.

Happy 50th fellow Bahamians… enjoy... dis only comes once!

JUDY MURPHY

Nassau,

July 2, 2023.