EDITORIAL: Pride before a fall for Cornish

IT has been a remarkable few days for the man who would be king of Abaco.

Kirk Cornish, the MP for North Abaco, boasts an unremarkable Parliamentary record since he came into office – and yet he had the hubris to declare that on Abaco he was the prime minister.

“On Abaco, Kirk is the prime minister,” he had the temerity to say during an independence banquet at a church in Cooper’s Town.

He added; “The only authority other than Kirk who leads this island is Brave Philip Edward Davis, so get used to it.”

We did not have to get used to it for long. His fellow Abaco MP John Pinder was quick to say he was disappointed with Mr Cornish’s words.

And yesterday Mr Cornish – who also boasts the princely title of parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister – seemed to have learned that he was not in fact in charge.

An apology was issued. Not on camera. Not in front of reporters. Not in a situation where he could be asked questions such as what on Earth he was thinking.

His statement sought to make a clarification, saying that he “sought to make the point that it is my privilege and my responsibility to implement Cabinet policy in Abaco”.

Nonsense. He said he was the prime minister. That’s a long way indeed from placing himself on top of the political tree.

That would put him ahead of all the other ministers. His party chairman might be surprised to find he has a new boss. The deputy prime minister probably raised an eyebrow that he was now outranked by a parliamentary secretary.

Mr Cornish continued: “I sincerely regret the way I expressed the point. I have the honour of representing Abaconians in Parliament and the honour of carrying out the policies of the prime minister and Cabinet in Abaco. I am the representative of the prime minister on the island, but of course, I do not possess his authority.”

So honoured is Mr Cornish to represent Abaco that he previously said that the administration was more concerned about who would win Junkanoo rather than the illegal migrant situation on Abaco.

In the House of Assembly, he said: “We are far more concerned about who ‘ga win Junkanoo than what is happening in Abaco.”

Back in March, he did say that the government was finalising plans to deal with burning of debris at Abaco dump sites. Many weeks later, The Tribune was still hearing reports of such fires continuing.

And, of course, there was his detention by police in April, after he turned himself in for questioning as part of an investigation. He was later released after being in custody.

Mr Cornish says that he serves at the pleasure of the prime minister. The real prime minister, that is. He should count himself lucky that he has pleased Mr Davis enough that this ends with an apology – and not being fired.

