Government will not act ‘like a bulldozer’ on derelict buildings Downtown says DPM

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said the government would not act like a “bulldozer” in getting rid of dilapidated buildings downtown.

He responded to a reporter who noted his response to potential demolition activities downtown has been similar in recent interviews.

“There is dialogue between the government, the Ministry of Works in particular, and the owners,” he said ahead of a Cabinet meeting. “Some of them are interested in repairing, and some of them are supportive of demolition. There is some support for the redevelopment of some of the structures. Suffice to say we’re getting cooperation from the stakeholders.”

Asked if any building will be demolished soon, Mr Cooper did not say. He said the government wants to work with the owners, and that dialogue with them continues.

“When we get to a stage where there’s a specific action to be taken, that is what we will do,” he said. “It is not the government’s view to be a bulldozer in this process, literally or figuratively. So we want to engage with the stakeholders properly. We want to listen to their positions. We want to work with them to ensure that this is done harmoniously.”

During Mr Cooper’s budget debate contribution in June, he said the demolition of buildings would soon continue.

“Nine buildings have been identified for demolition Downtown, and notices have been given,” he said. “More demolition will begin in August this year.”

He said dilapidated buildings that are not demolished would be transformed into attractive storefronts and entertainment centres.

Meanwhile, he said yesterday the number of stray dogs downtown is another issue officials are addressing.

“We are working with the Department of Agriculture,” he said. “Senator Randy Rolle is charged with this responsibility. We’ve taken surveillance at various times, day and night. There are very interesting photos of what we see, particularly as it relates to the stray dog issue. It is being addressed along with all of the other issues.”

He added: “I mentioned in my budget presentation how we are approaching these issues very methodically but we have a full-time team on this. There is a full-time committee and cross-ministries. We are working closely with the Ministry of Works, the attorney general, and of course, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Environment.”