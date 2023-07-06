Retirement of Appeal Justice Jones prompts changes to the judiciary

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE impending pre-retirement leave of Court of Appeal Justice Roy Jones will prompt notable changes in the judiciary.

The Tribune understands the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) has asked Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to serve as acting justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Bernard Turner, meanwhile, will go to the Court of Appeal as an acting appellate judge.

Roberto Reckley will serve as acting chief magistrate in the meantime.

It is unknown whether the appointees will eventually be confirmed in the substantive posts.

After consultation with the opposition leader, the prime minister appoints judges to the Court of Appeal.

The JLSC recommends to the governor general who should be appointed to the Supreme Court and the Magistrate’s Court.

This will be the first time that Justice Turner, recently appointed a non-resident judge to the Court of Appeal in the Turks and Caicos Islands, will serve on the local appellate court.

It is also the first time Mr Reckley, a well-regarded lawyer, has served on the bench.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt acted as a Supreme Court judge in 2015.