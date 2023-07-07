Free Wi-Fi at Clifford Park for Independence celebrations

By Mia Gardner

As thousands flock to Clifford Park for the 50th anniversary of independence celebration on July 9th, they will be able to tap into the free Wi-Fi, courtesy with the Government’s “ParkConnect” initiative and BTC.

“We are happy to team up with BTC to provide free Wi-Fi at Clifford Park as a component of The Bahamas “ParkConnect” project for such a monuments occasion.” Wayde Watson, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said. “Bahamians and all in attendance will be able to capture, share and preserve this iconic 50th Independence Day celebration. This takes us one step closer in our efforts to bridge the digital divide in accordance with our Blueprint for Change and The United Nations Millennium development goals, giving free access to reliable internet services.”

BTC’s CEO Sameer Bhatti said residents and guests who will gather next week at Clifford Park will have access to the internet.

The Golden Jubilee Ecumenical Services, military tattoo and cultural show will be held at Clifford Park on July 9. An independence family fun day is also planned for Clifford Park on July 10.