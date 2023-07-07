Lewis defends presence at COI protest - ‘It’s not about party. It is about people.’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter



CENTRAL Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis defended his appearance at the Coalition of Independents’ protest of Keith Bell outside the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Some FNM members were shocked by Mr Lewis’ appearance at the protest, given what some see as the COI’s extreme immigration views.

“It is unfortunate that persons are trying to put a spin on this,” Mr Lewis said in a video posted on social media.

“The Bahamian people gave me a mandate, a voice to speak on their behalf. I’ve spoken yesterday on their behalf and I will continue to speak on their behalf. It is not about self. It is not about party. It is about people.”



During Tuesday’s protest, COI Leader Lincoln Bain delivered a letter demanding Mr Bell’s termination to David Davis, the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister. The letter was intended for the prime minister.

“I stood on behalf of the Bahamian people to voice their concern,” Mr Lewis said in his video. “I did it then, and I will do it again. So, whoever wants to put a spin on me taking a national stand, a stand of national interest and suggest that I joined another political party or that it was all a political stunt, that is on them.”



“God knows the intention of my heart. I did it for my country. I did it for my people. And I tell you, as long as I have a voice, I will continue to do it on behalf of the people.”

“It is unfortunate that persons are trying to put a spin on this. I know better and those who are objective will know that we as Bahamians, we need to put our colours aside, take the political divide away, and solidify our effort, galvanize our effort in an attempt to save the country.”



“Again, we are not taking a xenophobic approach. We are not taking a hate approach. We want people to come but when you come, we want you to come the right way. We want our government officials to do things the right way.”



Critics have called for Mr Bell’s resignation because he granted citizenship to three people at a funeral.