Munroe: Security Forces Inspectorate Bill preparing to go to consultation

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said his ministry is preparing to submit a Security Forces Inspectorate Bill for consultation, hoping to establish a body to oversee investigations into civilian complaints against security forces members.

Members of the Police Complaints Inspectorate have pushed the minister to reform the inspectorate.

Mr Munroe told The Tribune a draft of the bill was sent to police, defence, customs and immigration officials for review.

“My recollection is that we’ve received some comments back from the Defence Force, which were addressed, and it should be back at law reform for finalisation,” he said.

Mr Munroe said the draft would be released for consultation. He hopes to present the bill to the House of Assembly before the next summer break.

“Subject to law reform’s resources being available to us, I hope to be presenting that, the parole thing, something for NCIA (National Crime Intelligence Agency), in the upcoming legislative session,” he said.

The Police Complaints Inspectorate was established by the Police Act in 2009 to oversee the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Complaints and Corruption Unit, but its work is a mystery. In its annual human rights report, the United States has repeatedly noted the lack of available information about the body.

The current chairperson of the inspectorate is Tanya McCartney.

In May, Mr Munroe said members of the inspectorate had made recommendations for creating a “more robust investigative” system.