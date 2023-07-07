Two men killed while on bail for murder

TWO men on bail for serious crimes were murdered last night.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrisyln Skippings said police were alerted to the shooting on Sunset Drive off Sea Link Drive around 9.20pm.

She said the murdered men were being electronically monitored. One was on bail for murder, the other for attempted murder.

One of the men was in his early 20s; the other was in his mid-20s.

CSP Skippings said the slain men were found in a blue Honda Fit. They were approached by two men with firearms, one of which was a high-powered weapon.

She alleged that the men killed were affiliated with gangs.