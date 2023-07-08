Bahamas Games accreditation centre gives information on process

By MALIQUE WALLACE

Tribune Intern

ONE of the busiest spots at the Golden Jubilee Bahamas Games is the accreditation centre at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Laura Charlton, who is the Chairman of the Accreditation Center for the Local Organising Committee, provided some details about the process of athletes, coaches, officials and the media receiving their badges to be able to access the various sites during the games.

She says that persons would have to register on the online portal and upload a photo similar to a passport as well as information relating to the sport of their choosing, the island, and their name.

If the photos didn't meet the requirements then they would be denied. They will then facilitate the process at the centre itself where they will upload a valid picture there.

"As of now, there are about 4,000 persons registered in the system, although there may be some duplications where persons have registered more than once," she said. "There are now officially 2,000 printed badges with more on the way."

The centre will be in place until the 15th, open from 9am to 7pm.

Persons who have already received confirmation to get their badge can come at any time, but persons who are in groups will need to give a heads-up that they will be arriving to receive their badges.