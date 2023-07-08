Two shutouts in Bahamas Games baseball

TWO shutouts were recorded during the first day of competition in the Golden Jubilee Bahamas Games under-23 baseball competition on Friday at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

The New Providence Buccaneers blanked the Long Island Sheep Runners 8-0 as Chad McKenzie got the win over Aaron Knowles, while the Grand Bahamas Lucayans whitewashed the Abaco Survivors 4-0. Kyron Bethel picked up the win and Kafon Wright got tagged with the loss.

In other games played, Eleuthera Adventurers stunned Grand Bahama 8-1 with Andre Gardiner Jr getting the win over Kymani Shepherd; Long Island doubled up Abaco 6-3 as Nicholas Zervos got the win over Adrian Williams and Kendal Brown out-duelled Davante Brown as MICAL Flamingoes got a 4-2 win over Columbus Isles Arawaks.