Bahamas celebrates 50th anniversary of Independence

The Bahamas officially marked the 50th anniversary of Independence in front of a huge crowd at Clifford Park on Sunday night into Monday morning – culminating in a spectacular fireworks display.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis reflected on the moment in 1973 which marked the birth of the nation.

“In just a few short hours, come midnight, our Bahamian flag will be raised once again,” Mr Davis said.

“It will be an echo of that moment, 50 years ago, on July 10th 1973, which marked the birth of our nation.

“It was and is a moment of awe, one which has delivered a birthright which the world now marks by the manner of our bearing.

“On that night, as the flag slowly ascended, with it were raised the hopes and aspirations of the Bahamian people, to carve out our own identity, to make our own way, to seek to build the best little country in the world.”

Mr Davis added that Independence was the first step on a long journey.

“Independence was and is, a state of mind, an attitude, a conviction, that we will faithfully discharge the weighty responsibilities of sovereignty and self-determination,” he said.

“Independence was the first big step on the long journey that continues to take our nation forward and upward.”