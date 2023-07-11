JUBILANT! Events across the country as nation marks its 50th anniversary year

By RASHAD ROLLE,

DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune News Editor and Staff Reporter

A CELEBRATORY atmosphere gripped Clifford Park and other sites around the country as The Bahamas marked 50 years of independence from British rule late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

Thousands gathered at the park where the Bahamian flag was first hoisted to show their patriotism.

The event, a staple of independence celebrations, was grander and more elaborate than usual.

Prayers and reflections were mixed with performances from iconic singers and videos celebrating the country’s history and the unique past of various islands.

There was some frustration, too, as the programme ran late, leading to some elements of the tour around the islands and music being skipped.

Although the event ran over seven hours and featured delays, the mood remained vibrant and energetic.

The biggest cheer of the night was for a drone display featuring the 50th anniversary logo, national symbols, and the likeness of Sir Lynden Pindling.

The evening climaxed with the arrival of police, defence force and corrections officers on the field to march in formation as the flag was raised at midnight.

Fifty years ago, Sgt Irvin Taylor was the first man to hoist the Bahamian flag. His grandson, Sgt Mark Taylor, had the honour of raising the flag for the golden jubilee alongside Petty Officer Leland Smith.

After the flag was raised, fireworks lit up the night sky –– marking the start of the next half-century of Bahamian history.

The event was among several that punctuated Independence Day celebrations.

A family fun day was held at Clifford Park yesterday, and an invite-only state reception was held at Government House.

Earlier Monday, a People’s Rush event featuring 11 Junkanoo groups attracted hundreds who remained eager spectators and participants even after hours of revelry and celebration.

On Grand Bahama, there were performances by groups of various kinds featuring people of all ages.

A crowd favourite was a dance performance by the George School of Dance and Theatre.

A fashion show of straw and androsia featuring models and pageant queens was also well received.

Hundreds of Abaco residents visited the Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation’s (BAIC) park in Marsh Harbour to celebrate independence.

However, the power went off as the police band performed, plunging the event into darkness.