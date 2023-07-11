Passenger requires emergency medical aid on Bahamasair flight from Florida

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A PASSENGER received emergency medical care onboard a Bahamasair plane during a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Nassau on Friday.

Bahamasair released a statement on the matter after a video circulated online. In the clip, passengers can be heard screaming for a doctor, cold water and general assistance for a woman because of the heat on board.

Other social media users also complained of recently experiencing hotter-than-usual flights with the airline.

“Our highly trained and experienced in-flight services crew immediately responded to the situation, providing necessary assistance and ensuring the passengers’ safety and well-being until medical professionals could assist,” Bahamasair said.

“The passenger was attended to promptly by our crew, who followed established protocols to stabilize the situation and provide immediate care.

“Upon returning to the departure gate at FLL International Airport, the passenger was immediately transferred to the care of medical professionals for further evaluation and treatment.”

The airline said that although the safety and well-being of passengers is a big priority and that all necessary measures are taken to ensure comfortable and secure travel, incidents like these may occur “unexpectedly”.

The airline cautioned anyone feeling unwell onboard a Bahamasair flight to alert a crew member who could give immediate assistance.