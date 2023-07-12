Jerusa Ali appointed new director general at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the appointment of Jerusa Ali as the ministry’s new director general.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said Ms Ali is “well qualified and experienced”.

“I wish to formally welcome Jerusa Ali to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with effect from 11 July 2023,” he said in a statement. “I should say welcome back. This is a new role for her as director general. I wish her every success, and I want to encourage the fullest cooperation with her as she sets about her new responsibilities.”

“Most recently, she worked with our colleagues at the British High Commission in Nassau to help re-open the High Commission.”

“I wish to say a fond farewell to Rhoda Jackson, who ended her career and ties with us on 30 June 2023. I wish her well in the future and thank her for her work. Keva Bain has joined us after a stint as ambassador to Geneva at the United Nations in the post of deputy director general.”

UK High Commissioner Tom Hartley congratulated Ms Ali on “this fantastic appointment” via Twitter.

“We’re so proud to have worked with her and for her service,” he said. “She’ll be an incredible leader and Bahamian Ambassador.”

Former UK High Commissioner Sarah Dickson also congratulated Ms Ali for her appointment on Twitter.

“I have no doubt you’ll make an outstanding contribution to strengthening The Bahamas’ relationships across the world,” she wrote.