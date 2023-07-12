UK Minister for the Americas and Caribbean commends Bahamas on 50th Independence

By Denise Maycock

THE UK’s National Archive of materials on Bahamian Independence is to be digitised, giving a chance to glimpse the document relating to the foundation of our nation.

The move was announced as David Rutley, the UK Minister for the Americas and Caribbean, attended the state reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Bahamas’ Independence hosted by Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith. Mr Rutley congratulated Sir Cornelius and Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis on 50 years of economic development, national growth, and democratic strength.

He told Mr Davis that the UK would digitise its National Archive material relating to Independence for the people of The Bahamas.

Additionally, the flag of The Bahamas flew above Westminster Abbey, London, during a service celebrating the 50th anniversary of independence.

Mr Rutley also met Tony Myers, president of the British company BHM, which will construct the new Freeport Airport, financed by UK Export Finance.

They discussed the project and the jobs it will create locally, and the links that it will strengthen with the UK.

Mr Rutley also commended Mr Myers for creating a Chevening Partnership, which allows Bahamians to study Masters courses in the UK with a full scholarship.

While in New Providence, he met Turks and Caicos leaders, Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam and Premier Charles Washington Misick.

During their meeting, Mr Rutley discussed the opening of the new Office of the Turks and Caicos government in The Bahamas and congratulated Mr Misick on his initiative to connect with the diaspora of Turks and Caicos in The Bahamas.

There were discussions about the islands’ preparation for hurricane season and the presence of HMS Dauntless in the region, the UK’s designated hurricane-response ship this season.

“In the 50th year of Bahamian independence, it is my privilege to represent the British Government in celebrating your many achievements over the past decade, said Mr Rutley. “The UK is committed to deepening our historic ties in areas of shared interest, including trade, security, and climate, to ensure The Bahamas’ continued prosperity and success in the years ahead.”

Mr Rutley highlighted the long relationship between Britain and The Bahamas over the past 50 years.

“Our partnership endures, built on a common language, common history, common legal system, common education, and common understanding of one other.

British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley said later this year the UK will publish over 60 documents from the then Foreign Office’s and No 10’s historic archive that reference The Bahamian journey to independence.

“As pioneering archivists such as Gail Saunders have taught us all, we have a shared responsibility to help every citizen of Britain and The Bahamas to have the opportunity to access the documents that have recorded moments of history,” he said.

Mr Hartley hopes these documents will help underpin the knowledge and teaching of history, and honours the memory of Gail Saunders.

Documents referring to the independence of The Bahamas were declassified previously, and held in paper copy at The National Archives in Kew. Representing several thousands of pages of historic documentation, these are being digitised now and will be available in The Bahamas later this year to allow audiences direct access.