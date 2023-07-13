EDITORIAL: Words are easy to say - but what about action?

SOMETIMES it seems politicians say things just so they can hear the sound of their voice.

Certainly, that must be the only reason Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has weighed in on the matter of access being closed off to Cabbage Beach.

At the weekend, a number of Bahamians seeking to make the most of the independence holiday headed for the beach – only to find a gate closed.

This is not a new issue – this has been the case for some time now. Mr Cooper said the eastern gate is “sometimes closed on the weekends”.

Back under the FNM, in 2021, the company that owns the land said the access point to the beach was closed while clearing work for a hotel was being done.

At the time, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar – whose portfolio also falls under Mr Cooper’s remit these days – said he was “blindsided” by the move.

More than a year ago, then press secretary Clint Watson said that the Ministry of Tourism was talking to Access Industries, owner of the land.

Those talks do not seem to have amounted to much. By admitting the gate is sometimes closed, Mr Cooper is clearly showing the lack of any progress.

He said: “We continue to work with the police and, of course, the property owners in the immediate vicinity to see how we could cause there to be a constant opening of that gate. There have been some concerns there and we’re working along with the Tourism Promotion Board.”

We continue to work … easy to say, what has been done? There has been more than a year of talking, if dialogue has been continuing since Mr Watson’s statement. What communication has actually taken place?

Saying we continue to work with the police is like saying we continue to watch the sun rise and set each day – there’s nothing meaningful in that statement. What have the police been directed to do? Anything?

For their part, Access Industries seems happy to close the gate and make no comment. We suggest no one holds their breath while they wait for the gate to stay open. With more than a year of nothing being accomplished, there does not seem any likelihood of that changing.

Mr Cooper is not alone in making noise for noise’s sake. Minister of Works Alfred Sears was up in the House again talking about potholes. For drivers making their way along Shirley Street in the past couple of days, an ample crater creating heavy traffic backlogs has been a reminder that whatever is being done is not enough.

Mr Sears is promising more recruits and a team to go and patch up holes. We are not sure why such would not have been in place already as potholes are not new – but perhaps we need to patch up the holes in our manpower as much as we need to patch up the holes in our roads.

Casting an eye along Village Road, long ago supposed to be complete and yet still without completed sidewalks and traffic lights, gives no ringing vote of confidence.

We hope both ministers prove there is substance behind their words. They can prove it with an open gate and smooth roads.