Exuma water works to be complete ‘early next year’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter



ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) has commenced water main works for the Exumas to be completed by early next year.



Alfred Sears, minister for works and public utilities, said at a press conference yesterday that the first scope of works executed will be water mains for Little Exuma that will cover over eight miles for a contract price of $4,471,418.88. Bakerwick Construction Company Ltd in joint venture with Tycoon Management will be doing the construction.



Mr Sears also said: “The project will entail extending the system from Rolletown eastward to serve the communities of Hartswell, the Ferry, Forbes Hill and into Williams Town. The contractor has fully mobilised with his equipment and material now at his project compound and has commenced construction works. It is anticipated that the Little Exuma project will be completed in 230 calendar days.”



The second scope of works will be for three miles of water main replacement for Georgetown, “including the replacement of 200 water service connections to homes and businesses in the Georgetown area,” Mr Sears said. “The contract scope also includes the provision of 6.2 miles of new water mains to serve the communities of Alexander and Barraterre including the provision of 130 new water service connections for homes and businesses.”



Rowdy Boys Construction will be doing the construction work in Georgetown and the contract value is $4,617,044.38 and is expected to commence work shortly.

Mr Sears also said: “This approximately $9.1m in contract works is being coordinated in conjunction with the Ministry of Works and Utilities ongoing road paving works on mainland Exuma to ensure that the required underground infrastructure is installed, tested and commissioned prior to road paving works.”



He added: “The WSC will also be working with local and international stakeholders to support the refurbishment of the Exuma Wastewater Treatment Plant and improve the collection of wastewater from developments in the Georgetown waterfront area and boats moored in Elizabeth Harbour.”



Works have also been completed to improve storage capacity on Staniel Cay and distribution system extensions are also being planned for Black Point. In addition, standby generators have been installed on Staniel Cay and Farmers Cay to improve the reliability of those water supply systems.