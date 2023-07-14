‘Every little bit helps’ as ship resumes sailings

By YOURI KEMP

The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce president said “every little bit helps”, as the Margaritaville at Sea resumed sailing to the island from Florida.



James Carey, told Tribune Business that the resumption of sailing of the Margaritaville at Sea to Grand Bahama means Bahamians would have an additional option of getting to the US as well as bringing their shopping back to Grand Bahama, which is “always a good thing”.

Mr Carey also said: “It brings in people on a day trip and the tourists that come, they fan out into the community for the most part and get some experience in Grand Bahama.



“Some people stay on the boat and enjoy the food and pool and whatever they have on the boat, but a lot of people actually go out on tours and all that sort of stuff so it does make a difference and every little bit helps.”



Chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea Kevin Sheehan Jr said in a Caribbean Journal article that the first cruise is a testament to the strength of Margaritaville, which is a chain of hotels and bars owned by iconic recording artist Jimmy Buffett.

“It shows the strength of the Margaritaville brand and our loyal customer base, who are excited about our new experiences and the laid-back vibes of Margaritaville at Sea,” said Mr Sheehan.

Comparing the Balearia, Mr Carey said that the Balearia is “not a cruise ship”, and is more of a ferry despite Bahamians using it as much as the Margaritaville to go to Florida to do their shopping. “I don’t know how the Balearia is price wise, and it is certainly not good for businesses on the island that people do that but it is what it is.”



Meanwhile, the war of words between the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the government with the latter trying to force the former to “divest” its shares is continuing, and the lingering fight is still unsettling businesses on the island.



Mr Carey said: “Getting the GBPA to divest their shares to somebody else makes no sense. A shareholder is a shareholder; a privately owned company is a privately owned company.



“Right now, we know this crew. But we don’t know who the other prospective buyers are and what they would be able to offer the island.”



Whether the government’s claims are true that the GBPA owing the government millions of dollars being true, is still unclear. “I asked the president of the GBPA very pointedly on if the government has made claim on the GBPA during the existence of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement and nothing has ever been claimed. So 60 years later, it’s a little tough to say that you owe me money,” said Mr Carey.



The structure of the GBPA has changed significantly over the past ten years, particularly with the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) to the Freeport, which by its nature is supposed to be a tax free zone in addition to Freeport paying real property taxes and other taxes that should not apply. “The government imposed them and its being done, in addition to business license fees on top of the GBPA licence fees. The GBPA does not have that exclusive, quasi government operational authority they once had,” Mr Carey added.