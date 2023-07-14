Former PM Christie among region leaders seeking a Haitian-led solution to crisis

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie visited Haiti on Tuesday as part of a group trying to resolve the crisis gripping that country.

The visit was a follow-up to a stakeholders meeting held in Jamaica last June.

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Kenny Anthony and former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding joined Mr Christie.

The group wants to facilitate a Haitian-led solution to the country’s multiple crises.

A statement from CARICOM said: “The group was appointed by CARICOM Heads of Government last May to initiate and oversee the community’s provision of good offices support in designated priority areas, including security, governance, the electoral process, and long-term development planning and advocacy. They will also liaise with key international partners and agencies.

“During their three-day mission, the EPG will meet with groups who attended the Haitian Stakeholders Meeting held in Kingston, Jamaica, last June as well as stakeholders who were not at that meeting.

“In the interest of the people of Haiti, the EPG encourages all stakeholders to continue their efforts to engage in meaningful dialogue, in order that consensus may be achieved, in a constructive, timely and peaceful manner on the path forward.”