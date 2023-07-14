GB Humane Society urges pet owners to keep their animals cool and safe from summer heat

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Tip Burrows, executive director of the Humane Society of Grand Bahama, is urging pet owners to keep their animals cool and safe during the hot summer months.

She said dogs and cats are more susceptible to suffering heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke when exposed to excessive heat.

“They can’t regulate their body temperature the way humans can; they seat from the pads of their feet and panting,” she explained.

July and August are considered the two hottest months of the year in The Bahamas. In July, the average high temperature is nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Celsius. However, the heat index or feel like temperature can feel even hotter.

Ms Burrows said that heatstroke in pets is a medical emergency that requires the immediate medical attention of a Veterinarian.

Some of the common symptoms are excessive panting, drooling, bright red gums and tongue, stumbling, seizures, and glassy eyes.

If you suspect your animal or pet is suffering from a heat-related illness, Ms Burrows said pet owners should get the animal out of the heat and place a damp cool towel on the animal.

“Don’t immerse them in cold freezing water or spray them with water,” she said.

Ms Burrows noted that if the animal’s body temperature goes over 105 degrees, it can lead to organ failure and even death.

She added that short nose dogs such as pit bulls, Shih Tzu, French bulldogs, Boston terriers, and Persian cats are more vulnerable to the heat than other breeds.

“These animals really should not be housed outside, especially in the heat,” she said. And locking them up in a small dog house is not the answer; they need plenty of ventilation and shade,” she said.

Ms Burrows also said that animals must always have fresh, cool, clean water available to them at all times. The water container should not be left out in the sun.