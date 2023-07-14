Ministry of Agriculture signs MOU with BAARK to create the Nassau Animal Sanctuary

By Mia Gardner

A SIGNING ceremony was held yesterday to create the Nassau Animal Sanctuary on over three acres.

Agriculture Minister Clay Sweeting signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs and the Bahamas Alliance of Animals in a ceremony at the ministry.

Mr Sweeting said: “For more than 14 years, BAARK, a non-profit organisation, has focused on carrying out numerous spay and neuter and educational projects throughout The Bahamas with the aim to reduce homeless animal production and end the suffering of cats and dogs throughout our country.

“Even more impressive is that BAARK has successfully spayed and neutered over 23,000 dogs and cats.”

Mr Sweeting said BAARK’s efforts will contribute to the welfare of animals in The Bahamas and raise awareness about the importance of kindness and compassion towards all living beings.

“This sanctuary will serve as a refuge for animals that have been neglected, abused, abandoned, or have special needs. It will provide them with a loving and caring environment, along with food, the necessary medical attention and rehabilitation,” he said.

He said he hoped that the public would be encouraged to volunteer and help the sanctuary.