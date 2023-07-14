National Training Agency celebrates 10 years of service

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE National Training Agency (NTA) held a luncheon on Friday to celebrate its 10th anniversary of service.

The celebratory event was filled with dozens of NTA staff who have contributed to the development and operation of the agency throughout its 10 years. Some employees also were highlighted particularly for their service.

Officials praised how NTA has aided in job readiness preparation along with other essential job assistance for Bahamians.

In attendance at the event included Ann Marie Davis, the wife of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, along with Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell.

Mr Bell during his remarks noted the critical role NTA has played in the country.

“This country has gone through a lot over the last few years particularly with - people losing their jobs and the need for screening and retraining,” Mr Bell said. “The National Training Agency has played a critical role, fundamental role, in ensuring that our young people are given every opportunity and that they are prepared for the workplace. I dare say that the best is yet to come.”