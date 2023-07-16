Wife of Sandals executive chairman dies after battle with cancer

THE executive chairman of Sandals, Adam Stewart, has announced "with unbearable grief" that his wife, Jill, has died after a battle with cancer.

Jill had been diagnosed with sarcoma just over a year ago. The Bahamian and her husband were high school sweethearts and made their home in Jamaica where she had a pilates studio. She was also a keen runner and supporter of running events. She was 43.

Mr Stewart posted on social media: "It is almost unimaginable that it has come to this. Still, with unbearable grief and a broken heart, I let you know that my wife Jill, the love of my life, my best friend of 28 years, and mother of our three wonderful children passed away peacefully and surrounded by love.

"From the moment we received her terrible diagnosis a little more than a year ago, Jill was certain she wanted to share her journey, our family’s journey, wherever it led. Opening herself to this community was brave and generous. Just like Jill. She remained deeply touched by your words of comfort and she hoped her story would serve to impact and protect others in the pursuit of prevention. Time with the ones you love is what life is all about. Jill believed this to her core and told us so time and time again.

"She fought harder than anything I have ever seen and never ever gave up. Hers will forever be a story of courage, strength, and grace. We are shattered to begin this new journey without her but the love she left us will be our guide. To our beautiful Jilly, you taught us the true meaning of selfless love and we will love you forever. On behalf of my family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking part in our story. Your support and encouragement have been one of the most sacred things we have ever experienced. We are deeply aware and forever grateful for your time. It is everything."

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Stewart’s death was “a devastating blow that has left us all with a profound sense of grief".

He said: “Her story will forever be etched in our hearts as a testament to her courage, grace, and resilience. We grieve with you, and we are here to provide comfort, strength, and solace in the face of your immense loss."