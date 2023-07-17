‘Use renewables’ to solve Andros electricity woes

• ‘We have the land’ says commerce president

• PM challenged to live up to climate promises

By Fay Simmons



Tribune Business Writer

After a series of problems with power generation, Darin Bethel, president of the North Andros Chamber of Commerce, is challenging the government to look into a long-term energy plan for North Andros that includes an increased use of renewable energy.



A recent fire at the North Andros Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) plant resulted in widespread damages to the generators there. BPL has commissioned two generators from Mechanical and Electrical Ltd(M&E) and sourced a third from another Family Island to provide electricity throughout North Andros.

Mr Bethel is apprehensive about the long-term use of the fossil fuel generators and is calling for BPL and the government to look into renewables as a lasting solution to many of North Andros’ energy woes.



He said “[The generators that] are used, they are very old and I believe that BPL is going to try and use those generators here for a long period of time. And that’ll be sad because the Prime Minister has become the poster boy for climate change. He has talked about retaining benefits by way of carbon credits.



“I think you have a clean slate in North Andros and it would look very hypocritical for the Prime Minister to now go back and put fossil fuel generators in Andros when he has an opportunity and we have the land mass. This is a chance for him to show he believes what he has been saying about climate change. This is an opportunity for renewable energy.”

Mr Bethel contended that as the largest island in The Bahamas and the fifth largest island in the Caribbean, Andros provides a unique opportunity to display the country’s commitment to climate change by having the landmass powered by renewable energy. He added that locals are keeping up with communications from BPL and are eager for a transition to renewable sources.



He said “Andros is unique in that we have the landmass. This can provide an opportunity to set the tone and show that we are moving to a new global ideal.

“On the ground, we are waiting to see if they give us something old or something new. And if it is something new it has to be in the area of renewable energy.”

Mr Bethel questioned how the continued use of fossil fuel bolsters the country’s international stance on climate change and committed to pushing for renewable energy as a major part of Andros’s development.



He said “Aren’t we looking to receive payments from carbon credits? Don’t we need to maintain a low carbon footprint? How is the continued use of fossil fuel generators going to increase confidence?

“As much as the Bahamas talks about renewable energy no island is operating primarily on renewable energy. I intend to hold them to the fire whenever they talk about development in Andros. This is an opportunity to practice what we preach and prove that we are serious about climate change.”

Last week, Minister of Works Alfred Sears said that shortly after one of the mobile generator units in North Andros was brought online it has to be shut down due to contaminated fuel.



On Friday, BPL released a statement noting that one of the generators that received contaminated fuel is still offline and that they are working with FOCOL to find the source of the contamination.



It said: “BPL has experienced unexpected and unavoidable challenges in restoring its service to customers in the week following the incident. One challenge was that two units received a deliver or contaminated fuel. The genset that was online at the time was damaged and remains out of service. The second unit was successfully drained of the contaminated fuel and returned to service.

“BPL is in contact with its fuel handling and distribution service provider, FOCOL, who is cooperating with BPL to confirm the source of the contamination. FOCOL has pledged its usual and continuous commitment to employing appropriate corrective measures or any root causes that may be identified with respect to its operations and gave its commitment to addressing any related concerns.”