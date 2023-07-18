$2m allocated to repair roads on New Providence

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Works officials said $2m had been allocated to repair roads and remove potholes.

Francis Clarke, a senior civil engineer in the ministry, said New Providence’s water drainage system has contributed to the number of potholes.

“Once it rains, we will see potholes appearing,” he said during a press conference yesterday to discuss potholes. “That’s because we don’t have adequate drainage or an elaborate drainage system that would take the water runoff or discharge it properly. And if it’s not discharged properly, water would be settled in the area over a long period of time.”

Mr Clarke said only 15-20 per cent of roads in the capital meet 21st-century standards.

He said heavy rain in June and July hindered road repair efforts.

He said 12 contractors have been assigned to improve the roads, with each contract worth $101,999.82.

Civil engineer Bahiyyah Hepburn said some roads need to be completely resurfaced.

She said people whose vehicles are damaged by potholes can send a compensation claim to the ministry’s permanent secretary.

“It is then evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “You do not just automatically just get compensated just because of damage because there are several factors that are in play with regards to that, including your own vigilance, safety, and on top of that conditions.”

Bahamix is the paving contractor for the ministry.

“We’ve discovered 118 potholes,” Bahamix General Manager Ryan Rahming said. “So, between the 11th and the 15th, we covered 118 individual patches over those 23 roads.”

Officials are also testing an artificial intelligence app that would help detect road defects.