Abaco camp marks 50th year

The Abaco Youth Camp at Assemblies of God in the Bahamas including the Turks and Caicos, also known as Camp Abaco, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year as the country celebrates its 50th year of independence.

Reverend Seymour, camp organiser explained that the camp his held annually for children age seven through seventeen and includes indoor, outdoor and devotional activities.



He said: “We have a summer camp every July and we have three sections. We have a junior camp which is from age seven to nine. We have the intermediate camp which is age 10 to 12. Then we have the junior cap which is thirteen through 17.

“We have activities, sporting activities like basketball, softball, outside games and inside games and then we have chapel of course.”

Rev Seymour noted that the campus reopened last year after being destroyed by Hurricane Dorian and closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the reconstruction was due mainly to assistance from NGOs and the New Providence office.

He said: “Hurricane Dorian destroyed the campus. It was about at least 60 percent of the campus destroyed. But because of the NGO teams and our Nassau office the campus was restored in 2022, last year we had our first camp again after Dorian and the COVID.”

Rev Seymour added that the camp is planning a banquet to celebrate its anniversary and reunite with old campers and workers next year.

He said: “We’re looking forward doing a grand thing sometime next year. We didn’t have time to plan what we want to do. We want to be able get a reunion of old campers and old workers and do a big banquet and bring in everybody and say thanks for those who served over the years.

“That’s the plan and hopefully we’ll be able to make that happen.”