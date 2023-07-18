Fire Services camp could save a life

The Royal Bahamas Police Force Fire Services is holding its first summer programme under the theme ‘Creating Safer Communities by impacting our youth through Fire Prevention’.

The summer programme began yesterday and will run over the next two weeks at the Police Training College on University Drive for students between the ages of eight and sixteen.

Inspector Natalie Ranger, Guard Commander said that they intend to make to camp an annual event and that there were 65 campers present on the opening day.

She said: “We currently have 65 campers today.

“It’s a two-week long programme, the hours are from 9am to 1pm.”

Inspector Ranger explained that the goal of the summer camp is to educate students on fire awareness, causes, safety and protection. She added that campers will also learn how to escape fires and plan a safe meeting place if they find themselves in an emergency situation.

She said: “The main goal of this programme is to educate our youth and to inform them on fire awareness, the importance of fire safety, to know the root causes, what causes fire, how to protect themselves and their families in the event that there is a fire in their homes or their schools.

“We’re going to teach these children how to escape fires. We’re also going to teach them how to plan a meeting place in the event that they have an unlikely situation such as a fire.”