Ministry officials concerned as road works employee hit with rock by motorist

A MOTORIST struck a traffic manager with a rock last week, injuring the man in what a top Ministry of Works official said is an example of the hazards some employees face.

Bahiyyah Hepburn, an assistant civil engineer in the ministry, said such attacks make it risky to repair roads at night.

“The motorist became irate because they were doing paving works on East Street south”, she said. “This was around Calvary Deliverance Church and he became irate because the road was closed and he took a rock; he threw the rock and hit the traffic manager in the head, which required stitches.”

“We’ve had people just not adhere,” she continued. “They will drive full speed through a closure in the night because they either don’t care or they’re drunk or under the influence of substances, all these allegedly. So, when we consider doing night work, it is a very serious decision in order to do that.”

“As a manager, I get very concerned because you don’t know who you’re going to encounter. And that comes with any area, trust me on this one.”

Nonetheless, Ms Hepburn said the public is usually accommodating to roadworks.

“While you might want to go from point A to point B in the fastest way possible, we ask that patience be exercised,” she said. “Because it’s not just about getting from where you want as soon as possible all the time. It’s ensuring that when we do these road fixes that overall after we’re done you will be able to go where you got to go.”

Asked about the man who assaulted the traffic manager, Ms Hepburn said he drove off and got away.