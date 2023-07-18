Police seek missing 14-year-old girl

POLICE are seeking a missing 14-year-old girl - and a MARCO alert was issued Tuesday night in an effort to find her.

Stephanie Mackey was last seen on Sunday at 1pm at her residence in Kemp Road.

She has a dark brown complexion, is 5ft 6in tall and slim.

Police have urged anyone with information that could help find her to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 502-9991/2, 911 or through the P3 Tips app. People can also contact Crime Stoppers on 328-8477.