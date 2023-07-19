Bimini local govt member arrested while in Miami

ARLINGTON Rolle, a member of the Bimini District Council, was arrested in Miami for alleged drug possession.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle could not provide additional information.
However, The Tribune understands the district council representative was elected in 2021.
The council was expected to hold a general meeting yesterday to discuss a number of issues, including Rolle’s arrest.
Comments
BMW 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
you dont say????? Should we be suprised or is it a mistake. They dont play over yonder!
mandela 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
Remember Bahaimians, in the US of A they don't give a funk who you are, and rightly so, so for those who think they have untouchable status here in the Bahamas, remember in the US they are zero.
Sickened 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Our PM will try get him back and get him to run in some constituency. His party loves these types of personalities.
