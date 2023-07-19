Time to clean up Bay Street

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Bay Street...once a ‘Royale street’ that long time gone and from successive governments plenty talk and nothing…

Will the Davis Government do something or is it just too late and the market will not support a viable development?

The Christie concept of a ‘broad walk’ from Rawson Square to PI bridge was just ridiculous - who would ever walk from Rawson to the bridge? Let’s cancel that. Re-development must literally fall into the harbour water side this and that...preferred not a straight line bulkhead, make it exciting with inlets, etc.

So Government is going on a demolition campaign - then what? Better spruce the frontage of the existing buildings and leave them standing.

Ideally redevelopment was in the early mid-1980’s...the Eastern Road folks were down-sizing and looking for suitable condos, etc, this area was not available, so PI Caves and to an extent Old Fort were the choice.

Redevelopment of from Rawson Square east must have a magnet - a draw. I suggest the old Tropical dock the Bethels should be encouraged to expand into the harbour and be allowed to dredge out and offer the site to a cruise company. Having the 1,000’s of cruise passengers coming ashore will resolve the dead man’s land issue. No big decision, just make it.

Shirley Street - acquiring 50 Shirley Street and redevelop that site and the site to the east plus the site on the corner of Parliament-Shirley is total traffic management madness, let alone money stupid. Why spend millions on acquisition of 50 Shirley Street and adjacent site, east when you have a massive site free old Post Office and adjourning?

Sorry, cancel that deal plus you are trying to remove traffic not add and congest. Let’s hear a definitive decision on Royal Victoria Hotel site...New Parliament complex? Open space? Decide.

Central Bank relocate to possibly the long time empty site off Eastern Parade, believe the Bethell’s old property or Oakes Field or adjacent National Security/Atty General there is no need to have it downtown when relocated use the old building for the Parliament...save millions.

Talk cheap successive governments have talked the Queen, now King off the five-cent piece. Signage on Bay? Clean it up - it’s just ugly.

We don’t want a series of parking lots after the Government’s demolition that’s for sure.

L WILSON

Nassau,

July 15, 2023.