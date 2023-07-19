Vessel carrying 275 people intercepted by USCG and passed over to Bahamas

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AUTHORITIES intercepted a Haitian sailing vessel carrying 275 people over the weekend.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement on Monday that those apprehended were transferred to Bahamian authorities.

“Those attempting to illegally migrate to the US in an overloaded, unsafe vessel are putting themselves and their loved ones in extreme danger,” said Lt Cmdr Matt Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to The Bahamas. “The Coast Guard and our partners are committed to stopping anyone who attempts an unlawful and unsafe voyage at sea.”

One hundred and sixty eight adult men, 47 adult women, 46 minor boys and 14 minor girls were detained. Two people required immediate medical assistance.