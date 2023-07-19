‘We are looking at the matter’ of local govt receiving money says Sweeting

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FAMILY Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting said if representatives of the North Andros District Council violated the law by accepting funds to clean up a local beach, they would be punished.

The permanent secretary in the ministry, Neil Campbell, appeared to confirm on Monday that the council did violate the law, though he said an investigation is ongoing.

Councils can only accept money from the central government, according to the Local Government Act.

Some North Andros residents were alarmed to learn the North Andros District Council was paid to clean up Cedar Beach after a party over the Independence weekend. Although the $400 payment is not substantial, residents fear this may point to a deeper problem.

The payment was revealed when a party promoter responded to claims that Cedar Beach was not cleaned after his event. He disclosed a receipt on social media with a note that said: “$400 for cleaning Cedar Beach after beach party July 8, 2023.” The name on the receipt was the North Andros District Council. It is unclear whether the promoter knew giving money to the council was unlawful.

“We are looking at the matter,” Mr Sweeting said yesterday. “I understand the concern, and I’ve been apprised yesterday. So we’re looking at it. You know, it’s an allegation.”

“We will follow that out of the law, so, but over the law states, if they breach the issue, and whatever there should be, then we will follow that.”