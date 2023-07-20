BCA president says govt ignoring Bahamian labour when signing deals with foreign companies

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Contractors Association President Leonard Sands said when the Davis administration released Chinese nationals to work at the British Colonial Hotel in January despite their work permit irregularities, it ignored whether Bahamians could do the jobs.

Immigration officers loaded buses with Chinese nationals on January 17 after finding they lacked work permits, according to Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard.

He said Immigration Minister Keith Bell intervened to release the people, upsetting senior immigration officials.

Mr Bell told reporters on Tuesday that “it was determined” that taking the people to the detention centre for processing was unnecessary.

He said the Heads of Agreement between the government and hotel operators allowed temporary foreign construction workers to work in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in November that an agreement for the renovation of the Hilton resort was established. However, the document was never publicly released. Officials did not respond to The Tribune’s request for the agreement yesterday.

Mr Sands said: “The first question has to be, what are the nature of those works that no Bahamian could do, and the Department of Labour and minister of immigration thought that the property owner should be granted a permit to do?”

“Were there persons in The Bahamas that could do the work? The Department of Labour don’t know the skills in the country. When they even review applications without our consideration, they already giving the answer that the person is going to get the permit.

“The Department of Labour was not even in a position to answer the question as to, do you need these persons to be granted permission because there are no persons in country? How do you answer that question without speaking to the stakeholders who can tell you yes or no?”

The revelation about the release of the Chinese nationals comes after the Davis administration has repeatedly taken hardline positions on work permits.