Grand Bahama numbers for sexually transmitted infections see increase

GRAND Bahama is on track to record more sexually transmitted infections this year than in 2022.

Grand Bahama has recorded 28 sexually transmitted cases up to July 15, including six cases of gonorrhoea, six cases of Chlamydia, seven cases of syphilis and nine cases of HIV.

In all of 2022, there were 39 recorded sexually transmitted cases.

The Grand Bahama Health Services’ obstetrics and gynaecology department held a free pap smear campaign and HPV vaccine administration event on Saturday in partnership with Grand Bahama Power Company.

Dr Siada Bowe, a gynaecologist, said this was the second screening event for women this year, a response to the concerning trend of higher STI cases.



“This time, we decided to provide full comprehensive screening for women by also including screenings for STIs and HIV rapid testing,” she said. “In terms of STIs, we are screening women ages 21 to 45 years because we know that is the age group where we can find an increase in the number of STIs,” she said.

Dr Bowe stressed that screening is important because cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women in low to middle-income countries.

“We want to make sure as many women are screened and have access to screening because sometimes funds may be a factor as to why persons are not being screened,” she said.