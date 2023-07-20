Layer of Saharan dust will affect the Bahamas by the weekend

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS are urged to “safeguard their health” as a plume of Sahara dust moves over the south-east Bahamas.

The Department of Meteorology said the dust will gradually move across the country this weekend.

It warned the dust could be problematic for people with allergies and respiratory issues.

“Sahara dust is made of sand, dirt, and other dust particles that are lifted into the atmosphere from the vast Sahara Desert in Africa,” the advisory said.

Acting director of meteorology Jeffrey Simmons told The Tribune the dust tends to appear around this time every year.

He said the dust has lingered around southeastern islands for the past week, prompting some to complain about allergies.

“That’s the reason, you know, why we put out this warning alerting people about it, people who have these allergy issues or any respiratory issues so that they could, you know, be aware of the impact this could have on them for this weekend and possibly going into another week or two,” he said.